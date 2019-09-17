45000 Saudi riyals seized at RGI airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CISF personnel at RGI airport on Monday intercepted an air passenger, Habeeb Ali Alkaf and seized a large amount of foreign currency that he was carrying illegally. The man who was scheduled to take a flight bound to Abu Dhabi was carrying 45,000 Saudi riyals equivalent to around Rs 8.58 lakh. On Sunday night, Habeeb arrived at the airport to board an Etihad flight and was carrying a carton box with him. On the basis of passenger profiling, his baggage was sent for screening.