Government hospitals in Hyderabad lack infrastructure for platelet transfusion

Published: 17th September 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital (File photo | EPS))

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As dengue grips the city, lines outside blood banks — both govt and private — have been growing longer. In such dire situations, none of the leading government hospitals in the city have provisions for Single Donor Platelets Transfusion (SDPT), and therefore are either referring patients to private diagnostic centres that charge exorbitant amounts or use Random Donor Platelets Transfusion (RDPT) instead.

One of the fundamental differences between SDPT and RDPT is that one unit of it is equivalent to four to five units of RDPT. Dr M Govardhan, a renowned senior physician from the city explained, “As the name suggests, SDPT is done with the blood of a single donor matching the blood group of the patient in need of platelets. On the other hand, RDPT is done via available blood in the bank from different donors who may not necessarily have the same blood group. SDPT, with one unit, may be able to provide 25,000 platelets, however, RDPT may require at least four to five units of blood to achieve similar results.”

He further added, “In an ideal situation where a patient’s life is not at risk, SDPT should be used. Only in cases of emergency, where finding a donor becomes difficult, RDPT should be used.”In a response to an RTI filed by activist Robin Zaccheus, the Telangana State AIDS Control Society responded with a list of hospitals that are mandatorily supposed to have component separation NACO Blood banks. The list included Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital and MNJ Cancer Hospital. However, none of these hospitals have SDPT systems.  

Waving off the lack of SDPT infrastructure, Dr Shrava Kumar said, “We do not really need the SDPT mechanism here. None of the patients with dengue is so serious. In fact, the situation of dengue itself isn’t that bad. We just make do with RDPT for all the patients.”

Interestingly, in the last 15 days, the hospital has recorded 250 confirmed cases of dengue. A 40-bedded fever ward was specially opened to tackle the influx of patients with viral fevers and vector-borne diseases. The situation is similar at Osmania Hospital and Niloufer Hospital. However, the superintendent of Osmania Hospital, Dr B Nagender addressed the issue of lack of blood and infrastructure. “Due to the rise in the number of seasonal diseases, we are facing a heavy crunch in units of blood. We are asking people to constantly donate blood, but even then we are in a need to procure blood from external sources. We are managing most of the cases with RDPT,” he added.

