International Nagar Kirtan gets rousing welcome in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first since partition of the country, the historic International Nagar Kirtan of Sri Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra (Sikh religious procession) taken out as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism, which began from the holy shrine of Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Pakistan on August 1 and travelled to various parts of the country, arrived here on Monday amidst a rousing reception.

The International Nagar Kirtan is aimed to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev and to spread Guru Nanak’s teachings of eternal love, peace, equality and brotherhood across the globe. It entered India from Pakistan through the Wagah border in Punjab.