Make a Telugu statement through fashion

A graphic tshirt can speak volumes about an individual’s personality and through these, their Telugutanam shines

Published: 17th September 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fashion is a way to express yourself. And in the simplest way, graphic T-shirts tend to convey a person’s attitude right away. Now, that is not restricted to English and American pop culture references alone. Several e-commerce websites based right here in Hyderabad have come up with graphic tshirts which represent the Telugu culture through its meme references, filmy lines and lines picked from regular conversations. “Fasak” being one of the most popular ones refers to the meme that emerged from actor Mohan Babu’s interview. Similarly, Naa Saavu Nenu Sasta Neekenduku, the hugely loved dialogue by Priyadarshi from the film Pellichoopulu was an instant hit considering the context in which the dialogue is rendered and how close it is to real life.

While some of these may be in the Telugu script most are written in the English script for easy readability.
Zenith Reddy, the Managing Head of IMHipster says, “It’s not just film dialogues or memes some phrases or lines that we use in daily life also make it to the design table. Tshirts are comfortable and if one is able to give it an edge in their own language then nothing like it.” IMHipster just like the many websites not only sells tshirts but also laptop skins and laptop bags in these designs.

“There are several ecommerce sites like Deddimag and many more which have these features exclusively for the Telugu crowd. The fact that they ship abroad too is the clincher. There are several NRIs who like to represent their culture in the foreign land and this is one way to stay connected to their Telugu land in a quirky way,” says Zenith.

Other websites like Being High Designs have gone one step further with their customisable doodled saree blouses. As these companies are small and local, they often take requests if you have a specific quote or a saying in Telugu and get it designed according to your desire.

 

TAGS
Fashion graphic T-shirts Fasak Deddimag
Comments

