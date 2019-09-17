Man who killed partner in fit of rage arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have solved the mystery of the decomposed body of a woman found in the forest area of Keesara five days ago. Sirisha, the victim, was reportedly in a relationship with 55-year-old Chandraiah. However, recently, she had started ignoring him and was seeing another man. Chandriah, who bore a grudge against her, killed her. He was arrested and sent to remand on Monday.

Police said that the body was found at Nagaram. After pictures of the woman and her clothes were published in media, Sirisha’s daughter Akhila identified her. Initially, a case of suspicious death was registered, but after the postmortem, it was altered with murder charges.

Maharashtra-native Sirisha had migrated to the city a decade ago. She worked as a daily wage labourer. Her husband had left her and since her daughter’s wedding in 2013, she had been alone. She had gotten close to two men — Chandraiah and Rama Krishna. A jealous Chandraiah asked her to stay away from Rama Krishna but she reportedly refused. Around ten days ago, Sirisha and Chandraiah got into an argument while consuming liquor. Chandraiah, in a fit of rage, throttled her, hit her with a boulder and fled the scene.