Telangana Social Welfare School student sets national record

HYDERABAD: A student of the State government-run Social Welfare School at Narsingi, Nandini, broke a six-year-old national record in Heptathlon and clinched the gold medal in the under-18 category of the South zone National Junior Athletics Championship in Mangalore.

Nandini clinched the gold medal after scoring 5,046 points. She beat the earlier record of 4,992 points set by one Swapna Barman. Nandini also proved her mettle in the 100-metre hurdles by bagging the silver medal. The students of the Telangana Social Welfare residential schools bagged a total of two gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the event and all these students were trained by Dronacharya awardee Nagapuri Ramesh.

Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar congratulated the medal winners for bringing laurels to the State and informed that the Social Welfare Residential Educational Society set up 23 sports academies till now, with a goal of grooming the marginalised children in sports. Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of TSWREIS, also congratulated the students.