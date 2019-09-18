Home Cities Hyderabad

BJP distorting Telangana history, claims TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

  TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP of distorting the history of Telangana’s struggle for freedom.

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP of distorting the history of Telangana’s struggle for freedom. He said that it was the Congress and Communists that had played a vital role in erstwhile Hyderabad State’s merger with the Indian Union.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Reddy said BJP was trying to create an impression that the Sangh Parivar and Jan Sangh had a role to play in Telangana’s freedom. “Everyone knows the Sangh Parivar did not play any role in Telangana’s freedom movement. Yet, BJP leaders are trying to take credit for it,” he said.

TPCC chief MP N Uttam Kumar
Reddy  in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Reddy said Telangana was liberated by the sacrifices of Congress and Communist leaders and not Sangh Parivar. Coming down heavily on BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav for associating Telangana’s freedom struggle with Sangh Parivar, the PCC chief said that the former was from Andhra Pradesh and was no authority on the matter. 

“He (Ram Madhav) is trying to distort history. He is an outsider and does not have much knowledge of Telangana history. We should not take his statement seriously,” he said. According to him, it was first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who forced the Nizam to merge Hyderabad into India. “BJP is misleading people by saying that it was Patel who did everything. But the fact is Hyderabad was liberated with both the leaders’ efforts,” he stated.

