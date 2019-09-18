Embracing the joie de vivre

Shyam Yadagiri By

HYDERABAD: It was a day of merriment and strengthening the bonds between the community. Nearly 1,500 people took part in Odia community’s ‘15th Grand Nuakhai Bhet’ festival celebrations held at Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony on September 15.

A variety of art and cultural events were showcased, and the audience responded enthusiastically after each performance. Some of the artistes who performed included Ollywood singer Mantu Chhuria, rapper JRM, international artiste Saswat Joshi, folk dance group Kalaijibi and fusion band Sulabharani, along with Jagruti Rath and Aliva Priyadarshani, who anchored the day-long event.

The community has a decades-long association with Hyderabad. Did you know that Kalinga Cultural Trust at Banjara Hills has been established by the Odia community? Yes, to foster cultural and social ties between Odias and Telugus, the organisation was formed in 1992. Known as Utkal Sanskrutika Parishad earlier, the Trust promotes arts, dance and music of Odisha, Jagannath Dharma, and the culture and philosophy of the state.

During the technology boom in the late 90s, Odias migrated in large numbers to then united Andhra Pradesh. The major Odia associations in the city are Kalinga Cultural Trust, Juhar Parivar, Kalinga Swaraj and Odisha Cultural Association. Odias are spread across the city, and can be seen in pockets of Secunderabad, Hitec City, Miyapur, Bolarum and Medchal.

Festivals

Some of the important festivals celebrated in the community include – Nuakhai, Rath Yatra, Rajo Mahaotsaba, Saraswati Puja. Lord Jagannath, Goddess Samaleswari, Goddess Pataneswari are some of the deities worshipped by Odias.During September every year, Odias across the globe celebrate Nuakhai with fervour. The name Nuakhai is a combination of two words, ‘Nua’ meaning new and ‘khai’ meaning eat. Also referred to as “Nuakhai Parab” or “Nuakhai Bhet”, it signifies celebration of newly harvested produce and a new beginning.

According to Vedic researchers, Nuakhai evolved out of “pralambana yajna”, an agrarian activity listed in The Vedas, which involves cutting of the first crop and offering the same to regional deities. Nuakhai is said to be associated with nine primary colours, which in turn are assigned to nine different rituals. On the occasion, younger members of the family seek blessings from their elder ones and greet each other in a ritual called “Nuakhai Juhar”.

Cuisine

Some of their cuisines include kheeri, rasgulla, chhena poda, manda pitha, dalma, ghuguni, pakhala, among others. “During the recent festive celebrations, audience were treated with authentic Odia cuisine like ambil (a sour lentil recipe), bhaji saag, kardi khata (bamboo shoot delicacy), pithas (traditional sweet dish) cooked by chefs from western Odisha”, said cultural secretary of Juhar Parivar Hyderabad Jajati Gangadev.

Activities

Kalinga Cultural Trust and Juhar Parivar Hyderabad focus on spreading Odia culture and celebrating key festivals like Ratha Yatra, Nuakhai and promoting Odisha-based folk artists in Hyderabad. Apart from that, they conduct various charitable activities like blood donation camps, community lunch for the needy, etc. Recently, Juhar Parivar Hyderabad partnered with Being Human foundation in Balangir, Odisha in flood-relief activities. Additionally, the Trust also renders medical assistance to the deserving, helps capacity and skill building efforts in educational institutions, provides scholarships to meritorious students and undertakes other charitable activities.

Marriage ceremonies

Odisha has an abundance of natural resources and bio-diversity. The people reportedly prefer leading simple lives, and it reflects in their marriage ceremonies, which are apparently devoid of any ostentatious show of material wealth. Religious rituals play an important role in Odia marriage ceremonies. The first invitation is sent to Lord Jagannath, as a mark of respect. The three major rituals involve nirbandha (fixing marriage), bahaghara (wedding) and chauthi (consummation), which are performed at either the bride’s or the bridegroom’s place.

