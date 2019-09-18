‘Harassed’ by stalker, Inter girl hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged harassment from a stalker forced an 18-year-old Intermediate student to end her life at LB Nagar on Tuesday. The victim was found hanging at her home. Her mother is a daily wage labourer and the victim was studying Intermediate II year at a private college in Vanasthalipuram.

On Tuesday, when her mother came home at noon, she found the door latched from inside. She called out to her, but there was no response. She then, with the help of neighbours broke open the door, only to find her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. They rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

The victim’s mother told the police that one Pavan who was her friend in the past had been harassing her for the past few months due to which he was upset and took the extreme step. She blamed him as the reason for her daughter’s death. Based on her complaint, a case of abetment to suicide is registered against Pavan. However, no suicide note has been found.