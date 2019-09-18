Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnesses last rites of woman killed in Godavari boat accident

Their residence echoed with cries of the relatives mourning the untimely death.

The boat which was capsized at Kachuluru of Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district. | (Photo | EPS)

By B kartheek
HYDERABAD:   A pall of gloom descended on the home of a 48-year-old woman who was killed in a boat capsize in Katchaluru in Godavari river on September 15, as three more of their relatives, who went missing, remained untraceable even after three days at Srinivasa Colony of Uppal in the city on Tuesday.
The deceased’s husband, Ch Janaki Ramarao, who was also severely injured in the incident held the last rites. His right-hand elbow bone was dislocated while he was attempting to escape the drowned boat.

Their residence echoed with cries of the relatives mourning the untimely death. Several mourners asked the government to expedite search operations for the missing persons as they were undergoing mental agony. Some of their relatives camped near Katchaluru.

Ankam Shiva Jyothi, the deceased, was wearing a life jacket when the mishap happened. However, as the boat overturned she remained under the boat like several others.Ch Janaki Ramarao (64) along with his wife’s relatives Ankem Pavan Kumar, his wife Vasundhara, and his son Susheel went on a tour on Saturday, as Susheel is set to fly to the USA for his higher studies.

Seconds before the boat sunk, the crew made an announcement saying that there is a heavy current in the water and it is likely to tremble as it is a ‘danger zone’. However, they did not ask passengers to put on life jackets. He said, “When it actually tilted to its right, everybody sitting on fibre chairs fell on to one side, which led to imbalance, eventually resulting in drowning.” 

Gold ornaments missing from the body of a victim

Hyderabad: The gold ornaments of a victim, who was killed in the boat mishap, were found missing when the officials handed over the body to her family members on Monday evening. The deceased, Ankam Shiva Jyothi, was wearing about 7 tola gold ornaments including bangles on a fateful day.  The victim’s husband Ch Janaki Ramarao (64) said, “There were no gold ornaments which she was wearing when her body was handed over to us.  However, I am least concerned about them after my wife’s demise.” 

