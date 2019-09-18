‘Politicians maligning Nizam’s name’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Descendants of the seventh Nizam, Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, condemned the Indian Union’s police action against the erstwhile Hyderabad State in 1948 and criticised the event being termed as “Hyderabad Liberation Day”.

“Referring to September 17 as the Liberation day is not only incorrect but also palimsesting the history (sic). Liberation means liberating from foreign yoke or from foreign rulers. The Nizam was not a foreigner,” Nawab Najaf Ali Khan said in a release.

“It is not a liberation day but the day of genocide, the implications of which can be felt even today,” he added. Khan also reminded that the report of the fact-finding committee — Pandit Sunder Lal Committee — to study the aftermath of the police action, has still not been revealed to the public.

He further said, “Who are these politicians who seek to malign my grandfather’s name and belittle his immense contributions. They are maligning the name of the man who served this country and his kingdom for 37 years Irrespective of caste and religion, he has done immeasurable service to the people.”