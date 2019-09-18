School children injured as auto turns turtle 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two children were seriously injured and two others among six school children escaped with minor injuries when an auto ferrying them to school turned turtle near the police control room at Nampally on Tuesday morning. All of them were students of primary classes in St George’s Grammar School at Abids. The incident took place at around 8.30 am when auto driver Md Khaja lost control of the auto as a biker took a sharp turn in front of him.

The Saifabad police registered a case against the auto driver under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC. They detained the auto driver.

The onlookers helped the pupils and informed the parents using phone numbers written on their dairies.

A six-year-old first standard boy was traumatised as he had a deep injury on his right hand, said his father Palakuri Saidulu. He said that he was not aware of how many students the auto driver took to school daily. Saidulu said, “Strict action should be taken by the government on those who are flouting norms while transporting pupils to schools.”