Home Cities Hyderabad

School children injured as auto turns turtle 

The Saifabad police registered a case against the auto driver under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of

Published: 18th September 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

An injured student undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two children were seriously injured and two others among six school children escaped with minor injuries when an auto ferrying them to school turned turtle near the police control room at Nampally on Tuesday morning. All of them were students of primary classes in St George’s Grammar School at Abids. The incident took place at around 8.30 am when auto driver Md Khaja lost control of the auto as a biker took a sharp turn in front of him. 

The Saifabad police registered a case against the auto driver under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC. They detained the auto driver.

The onlookers helped the pupils and informed the parents using phone numbers written on their dairies.
A six-year-old first standard boy was traumatised as he had a deep injury on his right hand, said his father Palakuri Saidulu. He said that he was not aware of how many students the auto driver took to school daily. Saidulu said, “Strict action should be taken by the government on those who are flouting norms while transporting pupils to schools.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nampally Palakuri Saidulu children injury
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp