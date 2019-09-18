Secunderabad Cantonment Board to be merged with GHMC?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Months before elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), a statement from MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter Tuesday has come as a ray of hope for the residents of Cantonment who have been demanding merger of SCB with GHMC.

In the light of the State government’s plans to come up with an integrated master plan for the GHMC, Cyberabad, and HMDA, the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment area are claiming that the GHMC master plan should also cover Secunderabad Cantonment.

One such tweet read, “GHMC master plan should cover NE Secunderabad, which is cut off because of Cantt. Section 233 Cantt Act 2006 requires CEO SCB to prepare a land-use plan. Section 49 requires the Cantt Board to act jointly with other local bodies. NE development is only possible if Cantt is part of GHMC master plan.” Responding to this tweet, KTR said, “I agree with you. Secunderabad Cantonment needs to be part of the consolidated master plan.” Taking this reply from the minister as a positive response from the State government, the residents now hope the State will merge Cantonment with GHMC.