Telangana celebrates liberation day

Parties celebrate anniversary of Hyderabad’s merger with Indian Union

Published: 18th September 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, G Kishan Reddy hoist the tricolour in Hyderabad on Tuesday to mark Hyderabad Liberation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Accusing TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of indulging in large scale corruption, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad  Joshi warned that the former would end up in prison-like many former chief ministers and ministers.

“Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram have ended up in jail for corruption. The day is not far when KCR too meets the same fate,” he warned.

IT Minister and TRS working president 
KT Rama Rao hoists the national flag at
Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad | sathya
keerthi

Addressing a public meeting organised by the party to celebrate Liberation Day at Patancheru, where the last Nizam of Hyderabad surrendered before the Indian Army on September 17, 1948,  Joshi claimed that KCR had crossed “all limits of corruption and is looting the public money”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has zero-tolerance against corruption. He will not spare anyone who is corrupt. Hence, KCR should be careful,” he cautioned.

Joshi said the chief minister was insulting the people of Telangana by not celebrating the occasion. He claimed that KCR was not celebrating Liberation Day as he feared AIMIM. “KCR’s car (party symbol of TRS) is being run by AIMIM.  He does not have the courage to go against them,” he said. 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR had taken a “U-Turn”. “Earlier, he had promised Liberation Day would be celebrated after the formation of Telangana. But he took a U-Turn after coming to power,” he said. 

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao recalled the chief minister’s statement that anyone could hoist the national flag at their house. “We want the State to hoist the tricolour on every government building. We don’t need his permission to hoist it at our homes,” he said. State unit chief K Laxman stated that BJP would free people from KCR’s “arrogant rule”. 

