Festive food comes a week ahead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Durga Pujo, and the festivities that come along, seem to have already arrived in Hyderabad. “Since most Bengalis in the city head to their hometowns during the Navratris, we wanted to bring the festive vibe right here,” says Basudeb Mallik, F&B manager of Siesta Hitech Business Hotel at Gachibowli-Miyapur Road.

The hotel’s restaurant Qube Cafe is currently hosting the Bengali Food Festival which ends on September 22. The restaurant’s entrance has a pooja zone which depicts Maa Durga and another decor that reminds us of Navratris.

The buffet meal has all the Bengali delicacies ranging from the streetside Puchka to Frankie Rolls and dimmer’s devil (potato-stuffed egg), rosogullas and everything in between. Says executive chef Prabhakar, The buffet manages to squeeze in an entire range of Bengali delicacies and put patrons in the Pujo mood a week before the big day.