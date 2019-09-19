‘I fell in love with the dark room instantly’

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: Carol Guzy arrived in Hyderabad a few days earlier to be “touristy” she says. Although it’s her first time in this city, she recalls that the last time she was in India was on assignment to cover Mother Teresa’s funeral. “I love everything about India. The people here are so sweet. What I love the most is the sensory stimulation - sights, sounds, smells. There is so much to take in and enjoy,” says the photojournalist with wonder in her eyes.

In the city to participate in the Indian Photography Festival on September 21, Saturday as a speaker Carol says that she has always loved to “tell stories through her pictures”. “During the festival I will be presenting my work, specifically the ones that won the Pulitzers and retrospect about the time and context of the photographs. I also hope to have an open dialogue and discussion,” says the former Washington Post photojournalist. Currently freelancing her way around the world she admits that she really hoped to photograph Kashmir, but understands that it is incredibly difficult to get in right now.

Carol, who comes from a not-so-well-off family, found interest in art when her mother worked really hard to make ends meet. She narrates, “Considering our financial situation then I realised that art would not be a viable profession because of which I took up nursing. Although that wasn’t a profession I could stick with, it taught me empathy which really helped me in documenting human misery and hope and pain,” Carol says. Awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1986, 1995, 2000, and 2011, Carol believes in documenting not just the devastation but the rescue and the emotion in saving fellow humans. “These are the things that will restore faith in humanity,” she says.

Capturing moments amidst such destruction like the volcanic eruptions in Columbia, the crisis and earthquake in Haiti is not just taxing physically but also takes a toll on one mentally. “The adversities faced physically are just part of the job. But the real struggle is the emotional turmoil to watch children and babies dying or in pain. The depression and PTSD is an aftermath that weighs heavy on such jobs,” shares Carol. She also narrates an incident where the necessity to report realistically trumped censorship. “There was a little girl in her school dress, injured severely from the Haiti earthquake which was debated at the news desk about whether or not to print it. However, the editors decided on running it and the next day I got a lot of messages telling me that it was too graphic and that it made readers upset. I said, ‘But this is reality. If you want to be upset be upset about the 3000 people who died just like this little girl. Don’t be upset because you had to see it,’” she narrates.

1986, when Carol won her first Pulitzer Prize, the world and photography hadn’t gone digital yet. By 2011, when the sixty-three year old won again, dark rooms ceased to exist. The paradigm shift barely shook up Carol. “I think we should learn and get updated with the new equipments and techniques to make sure that the camera becomes second nature – like an extension of our hand. At the end it is about the eye. I mean just because you gave someone piano lessons doesn’t mean they would be able to make music,” she chuckles. She also mentions, “I had fallen in love with the dark room instantly when I took to photography. The process was fascinating for me. With digital, it is incredibly easier but there is a collission of information from all around because of it. That’s the reason I don’t enjoy Instagram. It has a quick-hit mentality which I cannot subscribe to.”

For someone who is expected to be unbiased as a journalist Carol firmly disagrees. “We need to hold ethics of not manipulating or changing the scene or elements in the scene. But as a photojournalist covering human travesties, empathy is essential. We need to empathise with human emotion to be able to capture it. We have to save a person if they are dying before us. Nothing is a bigger priority than saving a life.”

She admits that she is not even close to done with her journey of tellling stories through pictures even at sixty-three. She says, “It’s above all of us. I don’t believe in competition. We are all working towards telling someone’s or some place’s story. That is the most important part of this job and not what I want to project. The picture speaks for itself.”

