KTR tweets in defence of Secunderabad Cantonment residents 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Local Military Authority (LMA) allegedly imposed restrictions on one of the roads in Secunderabad Cantonment causing inconvenience to the commuters, the residents received support from the TRS working president and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao over the age-old issue of road closure in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Responding to tweets from residents, KTR tweeted: “Extremely strange behaviour despite repeated requests from Govt of Telangana and the local residents. I request Hon’ble Defence Minister Sri @rajnathsingh Ji to intervene and issue instructions to the local Cantonment officials to avoid inconvenience to public (..sic)”

On Tuesday evening, many commuters were stopped from taking the Bolarum entry gate, called Puri Singh Marg, which is near Kendriya Vidyalaya and adjacent to the Valerian Grammar School. The alleged restriction on the road irked many residents who raised their concern on social media urging both the defence ministry and State government officials to look into the matter.

When contacted, the defence officials maintained that there are no restrictions on any of the roads in the cantonment area.

“There were no restrictions on Tuesday on any of the roads. Only a few trucks carrying some iron roads were stopped on the Puri Singh Marg. The LMA has not ordered any restrictions on any of the roads, only motorists without a helmet and heavy vehicles will be stopped at the checkpoints for security purposes,” told a defence official on the condition of anonymity.

However, the residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment lamenting their woes about the road closure say that there is an uncertainty that always looms large over their heads because of random road closures in the area.

“This is not the first time when roads were closed for the civilians and time and again the residents have to fight over the issue, which is why uncertainty always prevails among the residents. The LMA does not even follow due process for closing the roads. These closures of roads can be fatal to the people at the time of medical emergencies,” said a Sanikpuri resident, who wish to remain anonymous.