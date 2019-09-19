Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR tweets in defence of Secunderabad Cantonment residents 

When contacted, the defence officials maintained that there are no restrictions on any of the roads in the cantonment area. 

Published: 19th September 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

KTR (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Local Military Authority (LMA) allegedly imposed restrictions on one of the roads in Secunderabad Cantonment causing inconvenience to the commuters, the residents received support from the TRS working president and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao over the age-old issue of road closure in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. 

Responding to tweets from residents, KTR tweeted: “Extremely strange behaviour despite repeated requests from Govt of Telangana and the local residents. I request Hon’ble Defence Minister Sri @rajnathsingh Ji to intervene and issue instructions to the local Cantonment officials to avoid inconvenience to public (..sic)” 

On Tuesday evening, many commuters were stopped from taking the Bolarum entry gate, called Puri Singh Marg, which is near Kendriya Vidyalaya and adjacent to the Valerian Grammar School. The alleged restriction on the road irked many residents who raised their concern on social media urging both the defence ministry and State government officials to look into the matter. 

When contacted, the defence officials maintained that there are no restrictions on any of the roads in the cantonment area. 

“There were no restrictions on Tuesday on any of the roads. Only a few trucks carrying some iron roads were stopped on the Puri Singh Marg. The LMA has not ordered any restrictions on any of the roads, only motorists without a helmet and heavy vehicles will be stopped at the checkpoints for security purposes,” told a defence official on the condition of anonymity. 

However, the residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment lamenting their woes about the road closure say that there is an uncertainty that always looms large over their heads because of random road closures in the area.

“This is not the first time when roads were closed for the civilians and time and again the residents have to fight over the issue, which is why uncertainty always prevails among the residents. The LMA does not even follow due process for closing the roads. These closures of roads can be fatal to the people at the time of medical emergencies,” said a Sanikpuri resident, who wish to remain anonymous. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Local Military Authority MAUD minister KT Rama Rao TRS working president Secunderabad Cantonment
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp