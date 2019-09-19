MBA at ISB is seventh best globally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) secured the seventh rank globally in ‘The Best International MBAs: One-Year Programs’ rankings by Forbes. The Hyderabad-based B-school, with campuses in the city and Mohali, is also the top-ranked B-school from Asia. This is the first time that ISB participated in the rankings.

The rankings are announced every two years, and schools are rated solely on their ‘5-year MBA gain’ which is the five-year total compensation after graduation minus the sum of tuition charges, fees and foregone compensation before taxes and adjusted for the time value of money. The five-year gain of ISB stood at $90,500. The top-ranked institution in the rankings was IMD, Switzerland, with a five-year MBA gain of $168,900.

This year, Forbes looked at more than 100 schools and surveyed 17,500 alumni regarding their pre and post MBA compensation, career choice and location. They did not consider the schools whose alumni had a negative return on an investment after five years. Forbes compared the alumni earnings in their first five years out of business school to their opportunity cost of doing an MBA. Their survey measured total compensation, including salary, bonuses, and exercised stock options.