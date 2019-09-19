Missing Hyderabad auto driver thrown into funeral pyre for 'killing' woman with black magic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver was allegedly thrown into the pyre of a woman, who according to villagers died due to black magic performed by him on her, at Shameerpet of Cyberabad commissionerate on the city outskirts. Police have started an investigation.

The woman is identified as Gyara Laxmi and the man is Boyini Anjaneyulu.

According to the police, Gyara Laxmi a resident of Adraspalli village was suffering from health complications for the past two years and died on Tuesday. Her cremation was performed on the village outskirts on the following day.

Meanwhile, a rumour spread in the village that Laxmi fell sick and died eventually due to black magic done by Anjaneyulu on her. After the cremation, villagers caught him, hacked him and threw him alive into the burning pyre.

Police rushed to the spot where the cremation was conducted on Wednesday evening and started a probe.

Shameerpet Inspector B Naveen Reddy said that Anjaneyulu is not in the village now and his whereabouts are also not known. But his relatives identified his footwear lying beside the pyre.

"We are inquiring in the village to get more information on the incident. The investigation will proceed accordingly," he said.