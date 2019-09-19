Home Cities Hyderabad

Missing Hyderabad auto driver thrown into funeral pyre for 'killing' woman with black magic

A rumour spread in Adraspalli village that Laxmi fell sick and died eventually due to black magic done by Anjaneyulu on her.

Published: 19th September 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Funeral pyre, cremation

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver was allegedly thrown into the pyre of a woman, who according to villagers died due to black magic performed by him on her, at Shameerpet of Cyberabad commissionerate on the city outskirts. Police have started an investigation.

The woman is identified as Gyara Laxmi and the man is Boyini Anjaneyulu.

According to the police, Gyara Laxmi a resident of Adraspalli village was suffering from health complications for the past two years and died on Tuesday. Her cremation was performed on the village outskirts on the following day.

Meanwhile, a rumour spread in the village that Laxmi fell sick and died eventually due to black magic done by Anjaneyulu on her. After the cremation, villagers caught him, hacked him and threw him alive into the burning pyre.

Police rushed to the spot where the cremation was conducted on Wednesday evening and started a probe.

Shameerpet Inspector B Naveen Reddy said that Anjaneyulu is not in the village now and his whereabouts are also not known. But his relatives identified his footwear lying beside the pyre. 

"We are inquiring in the village to get more information on the incident. The investigation will proceed accordingly," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Black magic
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp