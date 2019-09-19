NIA registersfirst trafficking case under amended Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered its first human trafficking and exploitation case against three persons, under the recently-amended NIA Act. In April this year, the Chatrinaka Police of Hyderabad had rescued five Bangladeshi women from flesh trade.

In this regard, a case was registered against three persons including a woman, all natives of West Bengal, under IPC Section 370 A (2) (exploitation of a trafficked person), and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act. The accused are Yousuf Ali Khan, his wife Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik, and their associate Sojib. The case was subsequently transferred to the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad.

According to police, Yousuf and his wife Bithi Begum were running a prostitution racket with trafficked Bangladeshi women in Hyderabad.

Taking into cognisance the gravity of the offence and its inter-state and cross-border connections, the case was later taken over by the NIA for a detailed investigation. On Tuesday, the NIA-Hyderabad registered a ‘Human Trafficking and Exploitation Case’ on the three accused persons. The investigation to find how the accused trafficked victims into the country are underway.