To boost Vijaya Dairy, govt will stop buying water, lassi and buttermilk from outside

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All government departments will have to procure water bottles, lassi and buttermilk from Vijaya Dairy alone, as the state government will soon take a decision to this effect, Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, the minister said the government was working to expand the state-owned Vijaya Dairy and would extend all needed support to dairy farmers.

Dairy federations, with help from the state government, are establishing a greenfield modern mega-dairy plant under the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) scheme. To be set up in the Lalapet premises with assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), it will have a capacity of five lakh litres per day, expandable to eight lakh litres per day. The proposed expansion will be completed by 2021-22, Yadav said.

There is a plan to expand Vijaya Dairy to make it the Modern Mega Dairy Plant, he revealed, adding that more Vijaya Dairy outlets will be set up across the state.