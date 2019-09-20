Home Cities Hyderabad

Auto driver gets 10-year jail for raping girl

A complaint was then lodged at Lallaguda Police Station in Secunderabad. Later, the fetus was aborted from the child’s womb.

Published: 20th September 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 37-year-old auto driver Vanka Rajesh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the 1st Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court for raping and impregnating a Class 9 student in 2016. His victim was a 13-year-old child, who he used to pick up and drop every day. It was during one of these transits that he raped her.

The incident dates back to 2016 when the minor refused to go to school one day and told her mother that the auto-driver, who took her and her younger brother to school, had been assaulting her repeatedly. She said that the offender assaulted her for the first time around four months ago, in September 2016. After picking up all the children from the school, he took them to Lalaguda bridge and let them play in the open grounds for a while. He, however, made her stay back and raped her at an abandoned railway quarter. When she resisted, he threatened to kill her. The girl also told her mother that she was pregnant.

A complaint was then lodged at Lallaguda Police Station in Secunderabad. Later, the fetus was aborted from the child’s womb. “Surprisingly, the DNA from the fetus was not the key evidence in the case as it failed to bring out any substantial result, possibly because it was not preserved well. We relied on the victim’s statement and those of witnesses.

One of the witnesses, the accused’s friend, saw the offender taking the child to the vacant quarter. Another witness, the auto-rickshaw owner, testified that the driver’s behaviour with children was inappropriate,” said K Pratap Reddy, the Additional Prosecutor for the case.

During the course of the hearing, judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under Section 5 of POCSO for aggregated penetrative sexual assault and 376 and 506 of IPC for rape and forceful confinement. “Parents must be extremely cautious and perform a thorough check on the background of drivers they hire to transport their children, with such cases on the rise,” said Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court Lallaguda Police Station Secunderabad 506 of IPC K Pratap Reddy Hyderabad rape hyderabad police
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp