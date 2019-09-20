Auto driver gets 10-year jail for raping girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old auto driver Vanka Rajesh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the 1st Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court for raping and impregnating a Class 9 student in 2016. His victim was a 13-year-old child, who he used to pick up and drop every day. It was during one of these transits that he raped her.

The incident dates back to 2016 when the minor refused to go to school one day and told her mother that the auto-driver, who took her and her younger brother to school, had been assaulting her repeatedly. She said that the offender assaulted her for the first time around four months ago, in September 2016. After picking up all the children from the school, he took them to Lalaguda bridge and let them play in the open grounds for a while. He, however, made her stay back and raped her at an abandoned railway quarter. When she resisted, he threatened to kill her. The girl also told her mother that she was pregnant.

A complaint was then lodged at Lallaguda Police Station in Secunderabad. Later, the fetus was aborted from the child’s womb. “Surprisingly, the DNA from the fetus was not the key evidence in the case as it failed to bring out any substantial result, possibly because it was not preserved well. We relied on the victim’s statement and those of witnesses.

One of the witnesses, the accused’s friend, saw the offender taking the child to the vacant quarter. Another witness, the auto-rickshaw owner, testified that the driver’s behaviour with children was inappropriate,” said K Pratap Reddy, the Additional Prosecutor for the case.

During the course of the hearing, judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under Section 5 of POCSO for aggregated penetrative sexual assault and 376 and 506 of IPC for rape and forceful confinement. “Parents must be extremely cautious and perform a thorough check on the background of drivers they hire to transport their children, with such cases on the rise,” said Reddy.