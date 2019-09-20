Doctor who filed PIL against Telangana government had requested for Dengue prevention campaigns for past six years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at a round table conference on the dengue epidemic in the State, Dr Karuna Madapu, who filed a PIL against the State government, said that she had requested the government to start a prevention and awareness campaign for the past six years.

She also requested the government to accept the results of rapid diagnostic test NS1 and the diagnosis by the doctor-in-charge, to immediately start treatment for dengue patients, as the first five days of the incubation period are of utmost importance.

The round table also brought to light the need to provide psychological counselling to dengue patients and their families as multiple types of research revealed that a dengue epidemic causes PTSD in patients. Speaking to Express, Dr Madapu said, “The government refuses to accept a case of dengue unless ELISA tests are done. However, the ELISA test is expensive, and lower-middle-class patients are unable to afford it.”