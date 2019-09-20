Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC and Hyderabad traffic police planning for new traffic system at Panjagutta junction

The critical junction sees heavy traffic flow which settles only by 8.30 pm putting the traffic police on toes to manage the place manually.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:58 AM

Hyderabad traffic police

Hyderabad traffic police (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A new traffic management system would be in place at Panjagutta junction and Nagarjuna circle as GHMC and Hyderabad traffic police are planning to undertake a detailed study on how to make this junction seamless for pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The critical junction sees heavy traffic flow which settles only by 8.30 pm putting the traffic police on toes to manage the place manually.

“Nagarjuna circle has no traffic signal and Panjagutta circle has traffic signals but no pedestrian signals. These were conveyed to GHMC officials,” M Ravi, Panjagutta Traffic police SHO, said.As per the officials, if all goes well, Panajgutta junction will see traffic islands and pelican signals to facilitate the pedestrian traffic. “We are planning to have 15-second crossing provision on all four sides after all four signals move to facilitate pedestrian movement,” the SHO said.

Zonal Commissioner of Khairtabad zone, Mushraf Ali Farooqi tweeted, “Inspected Nagarjuna circle and Punjagutta junction with @AddlCPTrHyd Sir & @DCPTraffic1Hyd Infrastructural issues to ease traffic flow & make it pedestrian friendly being taken up. Comprehensive study started.

TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad traffic police new traffic management system Panjagutta junction Nagarjuna circle Mushraf Ali Farooqi
