Home Cities Hyderabad

Government committed to take up Metro Rail in Old City: KT Rama Rao

The minister says Hyderabad Metro Rail project was the fastest to be brought on stream – in six years – compared to other metros in the country

Published: 20th September 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government is committed to taking up the long-pending five km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail in Old City, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has said. Replying to a question raised by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu on delay in metro works in the Assembly on Thursday, KTR said that 66 km of metro rail on three busy corridors has been completed and five km stretch in the Old City which was put on hold for various reasons would also be taken up soon.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail project was the fastest to be brought on stream — in six years — compared to other metros in the country which took almost nine years. By the end of this year, all the three corridors of the Metro rail will start commercial operations covering a total of 66 km, the minister said. The Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is guided by the Concession Agreement entered into by the then Congress-led government and L&T in September 2010, he said adding that the Concessionaire has to develop the Metro Rail system on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, Right of Way provided by the State government with 66 stations and three depots on 269 acres land.  

The estimated project cost then was Rs 14,132 crore of which the Central government has contributed 10 per cent share as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and the State government has spent around Rs 3,000 crore for acquiring lands and removing encroachments, KTR said. The concession period is for 35 years, extendable by another 25 years subject to satisfactory fulfilment of certain conditions by the Concessionaire.  The ownership of the project remains with the State government and the project will revert to the State at the end of the concession period, the minister said.  

He also rejected the charge that a delay in deciding the alignment opposite the Assembly complex led to cost overruns. It is true that during the Statehood movement, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded a change of alignment in order to protect the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial at Gun Park opposite the Assembly. “We ensured that the line was redesigned and moved to 20 metres away from its original alignment protecting the monument,” he said. The plan has been changed at Koti also without affecting local vendors and the Medical College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Hyderabad metro Hyderabad Metro Rail project Telangana Martyr’s Memorial TRS president CM KCR TRS
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp