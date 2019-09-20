Governor inaugurates yoga classes for Telangana Raj Bhavan employees and families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need and importance of physical fitness, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated yoga classes for the Raj Bhavan staff and their family members at Samskruthi Bhavan on Raj Bhavan premises on Thursday.

The Governor called upon people to practise yoga as it would not only tone the body but would also help in infusing positive energy. She felt that people, of late, have begun neglecting physical fitness owing to the fast-paced development of technology and said that practising yoga regularly would be the only way to keep oneself fit.

“Let us all respond to the ‘Fit India’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said, adding that she has been practising yoga regularly. Advisor to the Governor APVN Sarma, Secretary to the Governor Surendra Mohan, and other officers of the Raj Bhavan, and their families attended the yoga class.