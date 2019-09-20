Home Cities Hyderabad

Governor inaugurates yoga classes for Telangana Raj Bhavan employees and families

She felt that people, of late, have begun neglecting physical fitness owing to the fast-paced development of technology and said that practising yoga regularly would be the only way to keep oneself fi

Published: 20th September 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need and importance of physical fitness, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated yoga classes for the Raj Bhavan staff and their family members at Samskruthi Bhavan on Raj Bhavan premises on Thursday. 

The Governor called upon people to practise yoga as it would not only tone the body but would also help in infusing positive energy. She felt that people, of late, have begun neglecting physical fitness owing to the fast-paced development of technology and said that practising yoga regularly would be the only way to keep oneself fit. 

“Let us all respond to the ‘Fit India’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said, adding that she has been practising yoga regularly. Advisor to the Governor APVN Sarma, Secretary to the Governor Surendra Mohan, and other officers of the Raj Bhavan, and their families attended the yoga class.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Bhavan physical fitness Tamilisai Soundararajan Prime Minister Narendra Modi Advisor to the Governor APVN Sarma
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp