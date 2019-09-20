Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Sri Sai Public School bars UKG kid from writing exam

In an incident of highhandedness, a private school in the city barred a UKG student from writing an exam over a pending fee of `5,000.  

HYDERABAD:  In an incident of highhandedness, a private school in the city barred a UKG student from writing an exam over a pending fee of Rs 5,000.  Though the parent had paid half the amount of Rs 5,500  at the beginning of the academic year,  principal of Sri Sai Public School at Laldarwaza told him that it was school’s policy that unless full term fee is paid the student will not be allowed to write the exam.

“I had requested the principal that I will pay the remaining Rs 5,000 in October because of my financial condition but she had insisted that it has to be paid in September only. Today when I went to pick up my child from school her class teacher told me that she was not allowed to write the exam and that I should pay the fee, only then she would be allowed to write the exam, “ said Anil Kumar, parent of the student. 

Speaking to Express, principal of the school, Durga, clarified that since their fee is very low compared to other schools,  the school’s policy is that fee has to be paid at one go and at the start of the academic year. 

I had told the principal that I will pay the remaining Rs 5,000 in October because of my financial condition. But she insisted that it should be paid in September itself. Today, when I went to pick up my child from school, her class teacher told me that she was not allowed to write the exam. She told me that she would be allowed to write the exam only if I pay the feevAnil Kumar, parent of the student

