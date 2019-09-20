Man held for duping Hyderabad heart surgeon of Rs 1.40 cr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A former employee of Tata Fertilisers, who duped a city-based heart surgeon to the tune of Rs 1.4 crore under the pretext of supplying farm inputs under PMKVY scheme, was arrested on Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of Police, CCS, Avinash Mohanty said they have arrested the accused Chamarthy Pattabhiraman, 57. “To make the complainant Dr G Nagasaina Rao a cardiovascular surgeon, believe that they have obtained orders from two officials of the West Bengal agriculture department, by forging their signatures,” Mohanty said.