Home Cities Hyderabad

Unrest in village as families trade allegations over the two deaths

An eerie silence descended and an unseen boundary was made dividing two parts of the Adraspalli village that houses around 300 families.

Published: 20th September 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Boini Anjaneyulu, the man who was killed (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An eerie silence descended and an unseen boundary was made dividing two parts of the Adraspalli village that houses around 300 families. Families of Anjaneyulu and Laxmi have different versions of the story to say in support of their kin. Anjaneylu’s family claimed that Laxmi’s family members had an enmity with him and so, killed him. And, as it coincided with her death, they are giving a black magic colour to it. 

Laxmi’s family alleged that not just Anjaneyulu, but even his father, Kistaiah has a history of performing black magic on people. “If he was not doing black magic, why would be alone and naked near the pyre. When my relatives tried to talk to him, he pushed one of them into the pyre and escaped, but in an attempt to escape the fire, our people pushed him in the fire,” said Laxmi’s son Gyara Naresh. Laxmi’s relative Balaram also suffered burns on his left arm, in the scuffle near the pyre. 

Boini Anjaneyulu

After the post-mortem, final rites for the remains of Anjaneyulu’s body were performed amid tight security in the same village.Anjaneyulu, the youngest of four siblings was a school drop-out and worked as an auto driver. On Wednesday night, after dinner, he informed his elder brother Ganesh and went towards the pond near his house to answer nature’s call as was his daily habit. 

After sometime, they noticed people charging towards the pond. As rumours spread, Ganesh along with his relatives rushed to the spot. This was the place where Laxmi was cremated. They noticed a portion of the body sticking out from the flames and found Anjaneyulu’s footwear at the site. Nagesh, his brother-in-law said Anjaneyulu was innocent and he went there as was his daily routine. “He is not a man who can harm someone. Laxmi’s family had some other enmity over him. The black magic allegation is just a cover up,” he said.

Laxmi’s family said that after the cremation, they returned home and went back to the place for a ritual, when they noticed Anjaneyulu. When they inquired, he said that he would make them speak to Laxmi using ‘special powers’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp