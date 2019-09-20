Unrest in village as families trade allegations over the two deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eerie silence descended and an unseen boundary was made dividing two parts of the Adraspalli village that houses around 300 families. Families of Anjaneyulu and Laxmi have different versions of the story to say in support of their kin. Anjaneylu’s family claimed that Laxmi’s family members had an enmity with him and so, killed him. And, as it coincided with her death, they are giving a black magic colour to it.

Laxmi’s family alleged that not just Anjaneyulu, but even his father, Kistaiah has a history of performing black magic on people. “If he was not doing black magic, why would be alone and naked near the pyre. When my relatives tried to talk to him, he pushed one of them into the pyre and escaped, but in an attempt to escape the fire, our people pushed him in the fire,” said Laxmi’s son Gyara Naresh. Laxmi’s relative Balaram also suffered burns on his left arm, in the scuffle near the pyre.

Boini Anjaneyulu

After the post-mortem, final rites for the remains of Anjaneyulu’s body were performed amid tight security in the same village.Anjaneyulu, the youngest of four siblings was a school drop-out and worked as an auto driver. On Wednesday night, after dinner, he informed his elder brother Ganesh and went towards the pond near his house to answer nature’s call as was his daily habit.

After sometime, they noticed people charging towards the pond. As rumours spread, Ganesh along with his relatives rushed to the spot. This was the place where Laxmi was cremated. They noticed a portion of the body sticking out from the flames and found Anjaneyulu’s footwear at the site. Nagesh, his brother-in-law said Anjaneyulu was innocent and he went there as was his daily routine. “He is not a man who can harm someone. Laxmi’s family had some other enmity over him. The black magic allegation is just a cover up,” he said.

Laxmi’s family said that after the cremation, they returned home and went back to the place for a ritual, when they noticed Anjaneyulu. When they inquired, he said that he would make them speak to Laxmi using ‘special powers’.