Firm sells damaged car to Telangana Election Commission, told to pay Rs 2 Lakh relief

During the proceeding, the opposite party denied all allegations, claiming that the complainant distorted the facts to misuse the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:49 AM

HYDERABAD: The district consumer court has directed a private auto company to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the State Election Commission (SEC), for deceiving the latter by selling an old, damaged vehicle to them.

According to the complainant, a Diamond White Chevrolet Cruze was sold to them by a private firm called Orange Auto Pvt in 2015. Later in June 2016, when the vehicle was taken for service to a different centre, the complainant was told that it had already undergone major repairs. It was also found that the vehicle was registered under the name of a Banjara Hills resident.

When the complainant approached the sales manager of the firm, the latter reportedly admitted that the vehicle had indeed undergone major repairs. As there was no response from the firm thereafter, they lodged a complaint.

The court accepted the findings of the report and held the company guilty of deficiency in services. In its verdict, it said that the complainant was entitled for a refund. The forum directed the firm to pay a refund of `15,54,903, along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum. It also asked them to pay a compensation of `2 lakh for unfair trade practice.

