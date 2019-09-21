Hyderabad airport, South Central Railway bag Confederation of Indian Industry awardS for energy management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has won an “Excellent Energy Efficient Unit” Award at the 20th National Award Ceremony for Excellence in Energy Management, instituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recently. This is the 3rd consecutive year that GHIAL has won the CII Excellent Energy Efficient Unit award. The awards were presented by CMD of TS Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao.

SCR wins four awards

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway received four National Awards from the CII for the year 2019 for adopting various energy conservation measures in its jurisdiction. The zone is the recipient of the highest number of awards among all the zonal railways and Central government organisations.