Home Cities Hyderabad

Jaihind Enclave in Madhapur is home to home-style Gujarati thalis

Savla’s Home Food offers Gujarati meals in Madhapur at affordable prices

Published: 21st September 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarati Thali at Jaihind Enclave in Madhapur (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vegetarian snacks from the Gujarati cuisine have always been popular in Hyderabad, with items like dhokla, dabeli, and khandvi readily available in quite a few locations in the city. But an economical Gujarati thali is hard to find with only a handful of places offering homely food from that state. Tucked inside a quiet bylane of Jaihind Enclave in Madhapur, Savla’s Home Food is one of the places serving home-style Gujarati thalis to the food lovers of the area.  

Two decades ago Rajiv Savla had migrated to Hyderabad from Kutch and set up a garment business in Ameerpet. His wife’s passion for cooking led him to the catering business, which resulted in setting up this small outlet in Madhapur. The place can accommodate about 30 people, as the lunchtime approaches. The main attractions here are the Gujarati vegetarian thalis, where one can choose between phulkas, theplas, or parathas along with Gujarati dal, couple of curries, papad, farsan, and buttermilk. The phulkas laden with pure ghee and the three different chutneys from the chutney platter add to the taste of the food. While the simple thali is available for `100, you can add special side dishes to it from the items mentioned on the display board at an additional charge.  

The mixed vegetable delicacy undhiyu is mostly preferred for this, while shrikhand or dudhi halwa is popular with dessert lovers. You can decide to skip the meal altogether and gorge on sabudana khichdi, dry kachori or Kaman dhokla from the a-la-carte list. The place is open only for lunch and dinner for weekdays. On Sunday, a special thali is served in the afternoon which includes some snack items and sweets too. The popularity of this thali draws in a lot of crowd.

Rajiv says that their clientele has grown due to favourable word-of-mouth.  The food delivery providers have also enhanced the business accounting more than half of it currently. Savla’s have an option for Jain food too, where ginger, garlic, and potato are not used in the meal. During Navratri, Janmashtami and Maha Shivratri they also serve food which is preferred by persons fasting such as sabudana khichdi, and puris made from Rajgira flour. While quite a large number of his customers are Gujaratis, the place is a hit with North Indians and even a few local vegetarians. Recently, they have also started paying guest accommodation close to the restaurant accommodating about forty people mainly from Gujarat. 

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarati cuisine vegetarian snacks Hyderabad food Gujarati thali Jaihind Enclave Madhapur
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp