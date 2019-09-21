Home Cities Hyderabad

Overspeeding SUV accounts for two lives in Hyderabad's Alwal

It is learnt that when the mishap happened, the trio was on their way to the hospital, as the child had been ill for the past three days.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:57 AM

The deceased Cole Priyadarshini and Ayaan Wood (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old nurse and her five-year-old nephew died late on Thursday night in Alwal, after a speeding SUV rammed the scooter they were riding. The boy’s father, who was also on the scooter, sustained severe injuries in the mishap. It is learnt that when the mishap happened, the trio was on their way to the hospital, as the child had been ill for the past three days.

While both Cole Priyadarshini and Ayaan Wood died on the spot, Varun Sunil Raju Wood is recovering at the hospital.

According to police, Priyadarshini is married to one Cole Johnson and resides at Sanathnagar. Three days ago, she had come to Alwal to visit her elder brother Varun Sunil Raju Wood and his family. As Ayaan Wood, her brother’s son, had been ill for the past three days with high fever, Priyadarshini decided to take him to the RUSH Hospital, where she used to work before her wedding. Her brother Varun accompanied her. However, just as they reached a few hundred feet away from the hospital, a speeding SUV rammed their scooter. Because of the impact, all three of them were thrown off the bike and landed at some distance.

Inquiries revealed that the driver of the SUV, which was carrying seven passengers, lost control of the vehicle midway, causing it to hit the divider on the right. The vehicle immediately swerved to the left and rammed the scooter the victims were riding. Then, it further swerved right and climbed over the divider and hit another car coming in the opposite direction on the other lane.

Police rushed to the spot and nabbed the SUV passengers. In a breath analyser test, it was found that they were not drunk. Alwal police have registered a case against the SUV driver. According to sources, the driver and two others were detained for questioning.

