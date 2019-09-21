Home Cities Hyderabad

“Pay attention to climate change!”, screams protesting Hyderabad youth  

Braving the rain, city youngsters raise their voice to bring attention to climate change victims

Published: 21st September 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Protest in Hyderabad against climate change (Photo |EPS)

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was raining persistently on Friday evening at Necklace Road. Almost poetically, youngsters of Hyderabad despite the cumbersome weather gathered at the Love Hyderbad sculpture to draw attention to the victims of climate change. It focused on bringing to fore the trauma of those displaced and homeless because of the worst cyclone of the decade – Cyclone Phani. Led by youngsters of the city, the protest was deliberately scheduled ahead of the UN Climate Summit on September 23, being attended by Greta Thunberg, a climate change warrior. 

Despite the rain pouring down, the youngsters present stood steadfast - some with umbrellas and some without holding placards with some creative slogans on them. Some said, “Don’t be a fossil fool”, while some said “No Nature, No Future”. To keep the crowd’s spirits up, dance trainer Harsha Maheshwari took the stage for her scheduled performance.

The rain meant there would not be a sound system but that did not dampen the group’s spirits. Harsha being her usual energetic self started singing the song herself. No later than that, the crowd joined in to sing, Bezubaan from ABCD as her footsteps provided rhythm. Children joined in with her on the stage as well. While this was just one part of the entire schedule, the skies cleared soon enough for the rest of the programme. The participants also put together a Nukkad Natak, sang the Earth Song, performed a play, and also a dance ballet.  

Environmental activist Kaajal Maheshwari along with others spoke on the need for addressing climate change and its effect on the citizens of our country. Prathyusha Parakala, a Climate Force Ambassador says, “We are at the verge of mass extinction a point of no return, but may be with all our determined commitment and action we have a chance to fix this.”  Before wrapping up the participants pledged to protect and stand by nature to their best abilities and sang the national anthem before dispersing. Everyone took it upon themselves to clean the spot before leaving.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Necklace Road Hyderbad sculpture UN Climate Summit Cyclone Phani Greta Thunberg Love Hyderbad sculpture
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp