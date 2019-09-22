Alwal accident accused arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested a student, who was reportedly driving the SUV involved in the Alwal accident that killed a nurse and her nephew. The accused is identified as Raghavendra Chary.

According to police, Raghavendra, who is a student at the Nizam College, had hired the SUV from an online car rental portal with six other friends to travel to Sangareddy to meet a friend. Midway, he lost control of the wheel and rammed the scooter in front of the vehicle, killing two.