Complaint lodged over exhibition of banned books at Hyderabad event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Saturday received a complaint stating that the organisers of an event had planned to exhibit and read two controversial books.

The books in question -- ‘The Hindus: An Alternative History’ by Wendy Doniger and ‘The Satanic Verses’ by Salman Rushdie -- were previously banned by the government, keeping in view the sentiments of certain sections of people.

The police subsequently visited Lamakaan, the event venue, and allowed the event to be conducted as there were no law and order issues. The complaint was lodged by one Suresh K. The books, that were banned for their controversial content, are available for sale online.