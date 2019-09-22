Fire breaks out in Hyderabad's Karthikeya Chemicals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at Karthikeya Chemicals company here at Jeedimetla industrial area in the early hours of Saturday. The mishap took place due to an explosion in the chemical reactors inside the factory.

According to eye-witness account, a minor fire broke out at around 4 am and a distress call was made to the fire officials following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



Soon after the fire broke out, reactors exploded making it further difficult for the firefighters.

The intensity of the explosion is such that pieces of the reactor damaged walls and a gate of a nearby house. The police had to close down the road until the fire was brought under control.

Speaking to Express, S Sridhar Reddy, Rangareddy District Fire Officer said, “ We had to fight for 4-5 hours to bring fire under control.”

It may be recalled that a few years ago, a similar fire took place in the same industry, and it was locked down by the authorities for about three years. The chemical processing unit did not display the company’s name on its premises.