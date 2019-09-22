Hyderabad man arrested for creating nuisance on Metro rail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Metro rail passenger, who created nuisance in an inebriated state last week was arrested on Saturday. The video of an allegedly drunk man creating nuisance in the Metro rail went viral, resulting in the HMRL announcing the launch of a WhatsApp helpline number.

The incident reportedly took place on September 8, but came to light on September 13. The man could be heard using abusive language and dancing to a folk song while recording himself. NVS Reddy, managing director of HMRL, said, “The drunk passenger was nabbed today (Saturday) morning with the help of CCTV footage.”