Hyderabad man found murdered, cousin, three others held

'The deceased Jakkula Kishan had been threatening to kill the family members of the accused due to which they bore a grudge against him and killed him,' police said.

Published: 22nd September 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigation into the missing case of a 43-year-old man at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts, ended up with the arrest of his cousin and three others.

The deceased Jakkula Kishan had been threatening to kill the family members of the accused due to which they bore a grudge against him and killed him, police said.

According to police, Kishan’s wife went missing around seven years ago. Kishan did not bother to search for her or approach police.

His cousin G Ilaiah often questioned him about her whereabouts, which did not go well with him. He used to threaten to kill Ilaiah and attacked his nephew Naresh. He let loose their sheep, and even poured kerosene in milk cans. 

On August 31, Kishan started threatening Ilaiah again. Ilaiah along with six others waylaid Kishan, attacked him with axes and sickles, dumped his body in a pit at a construction site and set it on fire. 

