Hyderabad: Woman dies as part of Ameerpet metro station wall collapses on her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak incident, a 26-year-old woman who was standing underneath the elevated Ameerpet Metro station, died after a portion of the surface wall collapsed on her.

The woman identified as Mounika, a homemaker from Kukatpally, was standing in the pedestrian zone, taking cover from the heavy rain on Sunday evening.

Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities stated that the mishap took place when some small plaster pieces fell off from a surface wall of the station. The sharp edge of the piece fell on Monica's head from about nine meters height and she, unfortunately, succumbed to the head injury while she was being taken to a nearby hospital by L&T personnel.

Meanwhile, huge police forces along with L&T security were deployed at the spot and the premises were cordoned off. However, the metro train services operated without any disruption from the incident.

Inquiries revealed that Mounika, wife of a TCS employee Harikanth, along with her cousin had travelled from Kukatpally to Ameerpet in Metro train. They were searching for a hostel for her cousin, who was moving to the city for higher studies.

After alighting the train, they came to the ground level. As it was raining heavily, they did not step out and waited in the area beside the staircase at the ground level.

Suddenly a portion of the plaster on the surface wall fell on her and she sustained severe injuries on the head. She succumbed on her way to the hospital.

Immediately after the incident, crowds gathered at the spot. However, traffic police personnel swung into action and ensured the traffic flow was not affected at the busy junction.

In March 2017 also, a woman was critically injured and went into a coma after an iron rod from the metro construction area at Nampally fell on her. Her husband had a close shave through the rod hit him also. The couple were driving by Nampally railway station on their bike.

In 2016, a man was killed near Gandhi Bhavan when a crane operating at the metro construction site crushed him. In another accident, a moving truck plunged into a large pit at the metro construction site near Malakpet killing two workers on the spot.