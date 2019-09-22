Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman dies as part of Ameerpet metro station wall collapses on her

The woman identified as Mounika, a homemaker from Kukatpally, was standing in the pedestrian zone, taking cover from the heavy rain on Sunday evening.

Published: 22nd September 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ameerpet Metro station

A woman died as a part of the wall collapsed on her/

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak incident, a 26-year-old woman who was standing underneath the elevated Ameerpet Metro station, died after a portion of the surface wall collapsed on her. 

The woman identified as Mounika, a homemaker from Kukatpally, was standing in the pedestrian zone, taking cover from the heavy rain on Sunday evening.

Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities stated that the mishap took place when some small plaster pieces fell off from a surface wall of the station. The sharp edge of the piece fell on Monica's head from about nine meters height and she, unfortunately, succumbed to the head injury while she was being taken to a nearby hospital by L&T personnel.

Meanwhile, huge police forces along with L&T security were deployed at the spot and the premises were cordoned off. However, the metro train services operated without any disruption from the incident.

Inquiries revealed that Mounika, wife of a TCS employee Harikanth, along with her cousin had travelled from Kukatpally to Ameerpet in Metro train. They were searching for a hostel for her cousin, who was moving to the city for higher studies.

After alighting the train, they came to the ground level. As it was raining heavily, they did not step out and waited in the area beside the staircase at the ground level.

Suddenly a portion of the plaster on the surface wall fell on her and she sustained severe injuries on the head. She succumbed on her way to the hospital.

Immediately after the incident, crowds gathered at the spot. However, traffic police personnel swung into action and ensured the traffic flow was not affected at the busy junction.

In March 2017 also, a woman was critically injured and went into a coma after an iron rod from the metro construction area at Nampally fell on her. Her husband had a close shave through the rod hit him also. The couple were driving by Nampally railway station on their bike.

In 2016, a man was killed near Gandhi Bhavan when a crane operating at the metro construction site crushed him. In another accident, a moving truck plunged into a large pit at the metro construction site near Malakpet killing two workers on the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad metro Freak accident Ameerpet Metro station
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp