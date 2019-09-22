Soon, experience Hyderabad's Qutub Shahi Tombs in VR

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a unique interaction between heritage, design and technology, the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) will soon showcase a virtual reality (VR) experience of the Qutub Shahi Tombs complex and the life of Begum Hayat Bakshi, one of the most influential women of the medieval Deccan.

Installations for the project will be set up on October 8 and 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), and on October 11 and 12 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, as part of the Hyderabad Design Week.

To facilitate the VR tour of the Qutub Shahi Tombs, the Design department of IIT-Hyderabad did a complete high-resolution scan of the tomb complex. By just putting on a VR headset at the airport, one would be able to experience the architectural magnificence of the tombs, which include that of the founder of Hyderabad, Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah.

“Although exploration of the entire tomb complex will be possible, one can only enter the tombs of Hayat Bakshi Begum and that of the kings,” IIT-H’s Design department head Deepak John Mathew told Express.

The other installation planned is that of a 360-degree trailer on the life of Begum Hayat Bakshi.



“During our research on her life, we found that she was a very strong and powerful woman during her time. So, as a tribute, we are doing an animated 360-degree trailer of her life story,” Mathew said.

Bakshi was the daughter of the fifth emperor, Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, and was married to Sultan Mohammad, who went on to become the ruler of Golconda. Their son, Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah, became the next emperor when he was just 12 years old, and so, Bakshi took charge of ruling the kingdom as the Queen Mother or Ma Saheba, until Abdullah was 18.



“The fact that she is buried in the tomb complex also speaks of her importance,” Mathew added.

In the later stage of this project, Mathew plans to develop a VR full-length movie on the life of Hayat Bakshi.



“The movie will be in 360 degrees - one can move around, walk inside the scenes, and so on. There will also be multiple narratives in the movie, and one can start and end the movie anywhere. It would almost be like a real world where there is no linearity,” Mathew said.