Home Cities Hyderabad

Soon, experience Hyderabad's Qutub Shahi Tombs in VR

In the later stage of this project, Mathew plans to develop a VR full-length movie on the life of Hayat Bakshi.

Published: 22nd September 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

To facilitate the VR tour of the Qutub Shahi Tombs, the Design department of IIT-Hyderabad did a complete high-resolution scan of the tomb complex.

To facilitate the VR tour of the Qutub Shahi Tombs, the Design department of IIT-Hyderabad did a complete high-resolution scan of the tomb complex.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a unique interaction between heritage, design and technology, the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) will soon showcase a virtual reality (VR) experience of the Qutub Shahi Tombs complex and the life of Begum Hayat Bakshi, one of the most influential women of the medieval Deccan.

Installations for the project will be set up on October 8 and 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), and on October 11 and 12 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, as part of the Hyderabad Design Week.

To facilitate the VR tour of the Qutub Shahi Tombs, the Design department of IIT-Hyderabad did a complete high-resolution scan of the tomb complex. By just putting on a VR headset at the airport, one would be able to experience the architectural magnificence of the tombs, which include that of the founder of Hyderabad, Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah.

“Although exploration of the entire tomb complex will be possible, one can only enter the tombs of Hayat Bakshi Begum and that of the kings,” IIT-H’s Design department head Deepak John Mathew told Express.
The other installation planned is that of a 360-degree trailer on the life of Begum Hayat Bakshi.

“During our research on her life, we found that she was a very strong and powerful woman during her time. So, as a tribute, we are doing an animated 360-degree trailer of her life story,” Mathew said.

Bakshi was the daughter of the fifth emperor, Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, and was married to Sultan Mohammad, who went on to become the ruler of Golconda. Their son, Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah, became the next emperor when he was just 12 years old, and so, Bakshi took charge of ruling the kingdom as the Queen Mother or Ma Saheba, until Abdullah was 18.

“The fact that she is buried in the tomb complex also speaks of her importance,” Mathew added.

In the later stage of this project, Mathew plans to develop a VR full-length movie on the life of Hayat Bakshi.

“The movie will be in 360 degrees - one can move around, walk inside the scenes, and so on. There will also be multiple narratives in the movie, and one can start and end the movie anywhere. It would almost be like a real world where there is no linearity,” Mathew said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qutub Shahi Tombs IIT Hyderabad Begum Hayat Bakshi
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp