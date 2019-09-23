Barricades back on Secunderabad Cantt roads, claim residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: JUST days after the Local Military Authority (LMA) allegedly imposed restrictions on several civilian roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, similar complaints of road blockade surfaced on Sunday.

While the LMA was not very forthcoming about explaining why the commuters were stopped from taking the said roads, the residents claimed that these impromptu, short-term restrictions were imposed to discourage people from taking these roads for good.

On Sunday morning, at around 9 am, commuters were allegedly prevented from taking the Bolarum entry gate — also called Puri Singh Marg. According to a resident Nikhil Sriram, whose father was not allowed to take the road, the jawan deputed on the entry gate told them that the restrictions were put in place as they had received high alert inputs.

The traffic restrictions on Puri Singh Marg, despite a brief, caused inconvenience to many as it is the only entry point for Yapral, Kowkoor, Hakimpet, Alwal, Balaji Nagar, Bolarum and other areas.

Meanwhile, a defence department official, on the condition of anonymity, said: “We have not put any restrictions on the roads as of now, but we did receive terrorist activity alerts from the headquarters. However, no decision has been taken with regard to this as of yet.”

Bison Gate to remain closed?

Commuters using the Residency Road through the Bison Gate were surprised to see a placard that reads, ‘Entry of civilians will be restricted from the midnight of September 24 to the midnight of September 29 for security reasons.’ Speaking to Express, SCB vice president J Ramakrishna said: “We have not been informed of any road closures from the defence officials. We will soon take up the matter with the MOD and get all the roads open.”