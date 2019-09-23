Christian community demand expulsion of Telangana's Anglo- Indian MLA Elvis Stephenson 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Christian community in the city came down heavily on nominated Anglo- Indian MLA Elvis Stephenson for his alleged fallacious comments against independent pastors during an Assembly session.

The community demanded the expulsion of Stephenson and sought to expunge his speech from the records of the Assembly. The community had initially decided to take out a protest rally, but as police permission was denied, they staged a protest at St Mary’s Basilica, Secunderabad. They demanded an unconditional apology from the MLA and also decided to lodge a criminal complaint against him for hurting the sentiments of the Christian community in the State. They also burnt the effigy of Stephenson during the protest.