Hyderabad bus fleet shrinking every day

It is learnt from reliable sources that the city’s fleet is short by over 200-odd city buses in the city as of this year.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:07 AM

TSRTC

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The meagre fund allocation by the government to TSRTC is a well-known fact, however, with no funds allocated over the last few years to even replace old buses, it has impacted the total fleet of the city.

It is learnt from reliable sources that the city’s fleet is short by over 200-odd city buses in the city as of this year. These buses have been pulled out of service as they have crossed the stipulated 15 years on roads. With no new funding to replace the old ones, there is a risk of the city’s fleet reducing even further as more buses are crossing the 15-year age limit by the day.

“The RTC is pulling back buses after they cross 15 years. These will be sent to the scrapyard,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity. In fact, previously, they would withdraw buses the moment they crossed 14 lakh kilometres on road, however, due to a fund crunch, the 15-year limit is being followed.

Some of the buses in better condition, with some refurbishing, will be sent to the districts for plying. However, for the city, it means lesser buses. Furthermore, it is learnt that it will only be in March next year that 300 e-buses under FAME-II scheme will hit city roads.

Meanwhile, officials of TSRTC are left with limited options. “We are now working to ensure that at least the pollution emitted by the buses is controlled,” said a senior official.

