Hyderabad Heritage Trust tidy up Fateh Darwaza

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After their successful crowdfunded cleanup drive of the Hillfort Palace, the Hyderabad Heritage Trust on Sunday completed the cleaning up of Fateh Darwaza, the spot from where Aurangzeb led an eight-month siege of Golconda Fort.

With the help of both GHMC and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the massive garbage dump beside Fateh Darwaza was removed using JCBs. The shrubbery atop the wall adjoining the gate was also cleaned in the process. The cleanup drive started at 9 in the morning and went on till 5 pm.

It may be mentioned that the Fateh Darwaza had turned into a massive garbage dumping ground. The moat on the northern side was filled with both human and household waste. ASI Superintending Archaeologist MK Chauley also attended the cleanup, as part of the Centre’s Swachhata Pakhwada drive.