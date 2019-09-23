Mindspace Metro station gets delayed by over two months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Mindspace Metro station near the Mindspace junction has been delayed by over two months. The construction will not be complete until October 15, NVS Reddy, MD HMRL, told Express. He further added, “The commencement will happen around the end of October.”

Reddy had earlier said that the Mindspace Metro station would be complete and running by the end of August.

However, even the trial runs are yet to start. A well-placed official of HMRL said, “The construction is almost over, however, the station has to get permission and certification of safety from independent engineers. That is also quite a long process and can take up to a month.”

Meanwhile, techies commuting in the area are miffed about the delay in the commissioning of the station.

B Srinivasulu, a software engineer commuting from Jubilee Hills to Cyber Towers, said, “We have been hoping that the Mindspace station will open soon, as traffic snarls from Cyber Towers to the Mindspace junction are getting worse by the day.” Srinivasulu added, “Further, debris around the proposed station has also not been cleared, causing not just pollution, but also unending traffic congestion.”

The Cyberabad police closing the u-turn at the Lemon Tree junction has further worsened the traffic situation, causing a bottleneck on the Hitec City main road.