Plaster falls from Ameerpet Metro station, kills woman

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

An official takes a picture of the spot from where the plaster fell and landed on Mounika (above) (Photo|EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman, who was taking shelter from the rain under the Ameerpet Metro station, died on the spot after pieces of plaster from the ceiling fell on her on Sunday.

The victim, K Mounika, and her sister had got off a Metro train and come downstairs. “As it was raining, Mounika stood under the Metro rail bridge. Suddenly, parts of plaster fell on her from a height of at least 10 m,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Punjagutta, Thirupatanna said, adding Mounika suffered serious head injuries and collapsed.

Metro rail staff and locals, who noticed her lying in a pool of blood, took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The SR Nagar police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Mounika, a native of Mancherial district, lived in Phase III of KPHB. Her husband, Harikanth Reddy, works for TCS in Gachibowli. They got married a year ago and moved to the city nine months ago.

Mounika’s sister, who recently got a job at a private company, came to the city a few days ago, and the two had gone to Ameerpet to search for a hostel for her when the incident happened.

