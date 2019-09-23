Residents living near Karthikeya Chemicals demand factory closure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After waking up to a major fire accident on Saturday, about 25 families who are living opposite Karthikeya chemicals at IDL, Jeedimetla is requesting authorities to either shift the company from the locality or to shift them. Survival has become difficult, they said. “It is like living next to a live bomb,” commented a resident of the area.

Even a day after the flames were doused, smoke continues to emanate from the debris along with an unpleasant odour. Nobody is allowed to go inside the firm, as there is a possibility of another explosion from the leftover chemicals.

The residents have been living in this locality — Ram Reddy Nagar — for about 25 years, while the chemical processing unit was established some 20 years back.

Many residents suffer from chronic respiratory disorders, as the chemical industry releases hazardous effluents containing high-intensity fly ash, mostly during the night.

K Priyanka, 23, a resident recently underwent a lung surgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, as she suffered lung blockage by inhaling the effluent-filled air. When Express visited her home, only her brother was present, as she is yet to be discharged from the hospital. Her brother, K Karthik said, “The chemical company releases disagreeably strong stench during night time. My sister used to literally gasp for air.”

About five years ago, a similar fire accident happened in the same industry. However, they managed to get permissions claiming that they complied with the necessary safety measures, informed Shiva Kumar, a resident. “If it is not possible to shift the company from here, at least relocate us from here,” he said.

On being contacted, M Srinivasa Reddy, Inspector of Factories Jeedimetla III, said that the chemical factory is located in a government notified industrial area, and the residents could be illegal occupants. “We have already issued a closure notice to the industry. If at all they want to reopen, they will have to comply with the rules,” he said.