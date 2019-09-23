Second infant abandoned this week in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-day-old infant was found abandoned near Baba Nagar in Nacharam by unidentified persons on Sunday. The child was rescued by police officials at about at 5 am when locals from Janapriya apartment heard the cries of the infant and reported it to the Childline. The police rushed to the spot and found the infant, with her umbilical cord still attached.

“We shifted the infant to Shishu Gruha and have made two teams find the parents of the child,” said M Mahesh, SHO of Nacharam police station. Meanwhile, though an FIR has been booked, no sections are levied yet. “CCTV cameras did not cover this area, however, we are examining whatever footage is available in the vicinity,” added the SHO.

This is the second baby abandonment case reported this week after an abandoned boy baby was rescued from Kukatpally.In the last three months, at least three infants were found dead disposed-off in polythene bags. While two were baby boys, three were baby girls have. Only two of these five survived.