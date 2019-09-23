West Bengal man washed away in open storm-water drain in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Nizampet area on Sunday, after a man slipped and fell into an open storm-water drain amid heavy rains. The youngster, identified as Rukmal from West Bengal, was working at a construction site in Nizampet. He is yet to be traced as of Sunday night.

According to eyewitnesses, Rukmal and his friends were trying to wade through the rising waters in the heavily inundated area, when the accident occurred. “The drain is about 700 metres away from the Pragathi Nagar lake in Nizampet. As he had fallen directly into the storm-water drain, it is possible that he was washed away into the pipeline leading to the lake. We have been unable to trace the body,” said P Jagadeeshwar, SHO of Bachupally.

Meanwhile, the officials of Nizampet municipality deployed special teams to trace and rescue the body. “We have made a team consisting of four swimmers and six municipal workers to search for him in the tank and the naala,” said Ishaq Khan, Municipal Commissioner of Nizampet municipality.

However, since the rainfall was heavy and the water flow was very strong, the chances of the man still being alive is less. Kukatpally area had recorded 40 mm rainfall on Sunday.